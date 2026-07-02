Albies powers the Braves past the Cardinals 5-1 as López and the bullpen allow 2 hits

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies homered and drove in two runs, and the Atlanta Braves held the St. Louis Cardinals to two hits in a 5-1 victory Wednesday night.

The win was just the fifth in 18 games for the slumping Braves, who nevertheless have managed to hold onto first place in the NL East.

Albies’ solo home run to right field in the third inning snapped a 1-all tie. He also had an RBI double in the first that knocked in Drake Baldwin from first base.

Atlanta tacked on three runs in the eighth with RBIs from Michael Harris II, Mauricio Dubón and Ausitn Riley.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By BILL TROCCHI

Associated Press