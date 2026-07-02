Mitchell triples in the go-ahead run in the 7th in the Brewers’ 4-2 win over the Reds

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell tripled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to cap a four-hit night to help the NL Central Division-leading Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Wednesday night.

The Brewers (53-31) moved a season-high 22 games over .500 with their sixth straight victory over the Reds this season.

Aaron Ashby (12-1) won his major league-leading 12th game with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He took over for starter Shane Drohan with two outs in the sixth. Trevor Megill pitched the ninth for his 12th save.

In the seventh, Reds center fielder Matt McLain, who was playing that position for the second time in his career after 77 games in the middle infield, dove and missed Andrew Vaughn’s sinking liner. Mitchell followed with his triple giving him a career-high fourth hit in a game. He then scored on a wild pitch by Brock Burke (3-4).

Drohan allowed two runs on six hits and matched his season high with seven strikeouts.

Reds starter Andrew Abbott allowed two runs on five hits and walked a season-high five.

The Brewers scored on William Contreras’s RBI groundout and Jake Bauers’ sacrifice fly in the first. Noelvi Marte tied it in the second with his fifth homer.

Up next

Brewers RHP Jacob Misiorowski (9-3, 1.45) was set to start Thursday against RHP Chase Burns (9-1, 2.00 ERA) int he series finale.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By JOE TOTORAITIS

Associated Press