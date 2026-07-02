Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
74.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Taj Bradley fans 11 in Twins’ 8-3 win over the Astros

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Twins Astros Baseball

Twins Astros Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

HOUSTON (AP) — Taj Bradley struck out 11 to tie his career high, Josh Bell, Kody Clemens and Luke Keaschall homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 8-3 on Wednesday night.

Bradley (7-3) allowed a run and four hits and walked four in five innings. After Jose Altuve scored from third base when Isaac Paredes grounded into a double play in the first inning, Bradley recorded 10 consecutive outs by strikeout.

Bell has a career-high 16-game road hitting streak, the longest active streak of its kind in the majors. Trevor Larnach went 3 for 5 with a double and a two-run single.

The Twins have won three consecutive road series for the first time May of 2025.

After Larnach doubled to lead off the game against Tatsuya Imai (5-4) Bell hit a two-out, two-run homer. Clemens hit a 399-foot shot to make it 5-1 in the second.

Astros second baseman Raynel Delgado left the game due to a dislocated right pinky finger after a groundball ricocheted off second base and hit his bare hand in the fifth.

Houston’s Joey Loperfido and Nick Allen had RBI singles in the sixth.

Up next

The Twins open a three-game series against in New York against the Yankees on Friday. The Astros host Tampa Bay on Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.