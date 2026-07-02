Langeliers hits No. 20 and A’s back Ginn with 3 HRs in 7-1 win over Dodgers that snaps 4-game skid

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit his 20th home run and the Athletics defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-1 on Wednesday night to stop a four-game losing streak, their longest this season.

Jonah Heim and Alika Williams also homered for the A’s. J.T. Ginn (7-4) allowed one run and three hits in six innings to win for the fourth time in his last five starts. Ginn walked five and struck out four.

Freddie Freeman homered for the major league-leading Dodgers (56-31), extending his on-base steak to 16 games.

Los Angeles finished a 7-2 trip, one night after manager Dave Roberts became the fastest manager to reach 1,000 career wins.

After lopsided losses in the first two games of the series, the A’s took an early lead on Heim’s leadoff homer in the second.

Freeman tied it with his 14th home run in the third before the A’s scored twice in the fourth and added three more in the fifth.

Heim walked and scored on Lawrence Butler’s groundout in the fourth. Henry Bolte followed with an RBI single.

Langeliers started the rally in the fifth with his home run off Charlie Barnes (0-1). Nick Kurtz followed with a single and scored on Colby Thomas’ double. Heim added an RBI single to make it 6-1.

Williams homered in the eighth off Barnes, who threw 94 pitches in relief. He gave up seven runs and 12 hits over seven innings after opener Jack Dreyer struck out all three batters in the first.

Up next

Dodgers: RHP Roki Sasaki (3-5, 4.88 ERA) pitches against the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Athletics: RHP Jack Perkins (2-3, 6.00) faces the Miami Marlins on Friday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press