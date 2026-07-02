Mariners try to keep home win streak alive, host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (36-51, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (44-43, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Walbert Urena (5-6, 3.14 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (3-2, 1.97 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -216, Angels +175; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they face the Los Angeles Angels.

Seattle has a 44-43 record overall and a 24-19 record at home. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.70 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

Los Angeles has gone 15-29 on the road and 36-51 overall. The Angels have a 9-14 record in games decided by one run.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Mariners are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has a .283 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 20 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Julio Rodriguez is 13 for 39 with three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel has 14 doubles and six home runs for the Angels. Denzer Guzman is 10 for 37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by six runs

Angels: 6-4, .253 batting average, 4.25 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Mariners: Luke Raley: day-to-day (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (knee), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (lat), Cooper Criswell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Will Wilson: 60-Day IL (thumb), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (lat), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

Angels: Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (back), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hand), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press