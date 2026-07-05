Marlins aim to sweep series against the Athletics

Miami Marlins (48-42, third in the NL East) vs. Athletics (41-48, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (4-6, 4.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Athletics: Gage Jump (3-2, 2.93 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -142, Athletics +117; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins meet the Athletics looking to sweep their three-game series.

The Athletics have a 41-48 record overall and a 19-27 record in home games. The Athletics have gone 26-40 in games when they have given up a home run.

Miami has gone 20-25 in road games and 48-42 overall. The Marlins have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zack Gelof has 11 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Athletics. Jonah Heim is 7 for 35 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has 24 doubles, five triples and eight home runs for the Marlins. Javier Sanoja is 15 for 33 with three doubles, two triples and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .252 batting average, 5.88 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .293 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Shea Langeliers: day-to-day (thumb), Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (hip), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Marlins: Josh Ekness: 60-Day IL (calf), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (shin), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press