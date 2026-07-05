Angels head into matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak

Boston Red Sox (39-48, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-54, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Ranger Suarez (4-3, 2.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Angels: Ryan Johnson (1-3, 7.40 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -164, Angels +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Boston Red Sox as losers of five straight games.

Los Angeles has a 36-54 record overall and a 21-24 record at home. The Angels have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .391.

Boston is 22-21 on the road and 39-48 overall. The Red Sox have an 18-35 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has 14 doubles and six home runs for the Angels. Josh Lowe is 10 for 27 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Willson Contreras has a .285 batting average to lead the Red Sox, and has 15 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs. Ceddanne Rafaela is 13 for 42 with three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Logan O’Hoppe: day-to-day (head), Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (back), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hand), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Red Sox: Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Sogard: 10-Day IL (oblique), Connelly Early: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (forearm), Roman Anthony: 60-Day IL (wrist), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press