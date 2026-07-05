Dodgers closer Edwin Díaz throws live BP, stays on track for return after All-Star break

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Edwin Díaz is still on track to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers following the All-Star break after throwing his first live batting practice Sunday since elbow surgery.

Díaz faced hitters at Dodger Stadium before the back-to-back World Series champions hosted the San Diego Padres. The high-priced closer has been sidelined since late April because of loose bodies in his elbow.

Díaz has made only seven appearances for the Dodgers, who signed the longtime New York Mets closer to a three-year, $69 million deal as a free agent. He will go on a rehab assignment next, but he is on schedule to return around the time when the break ends in two weeks.

Díaz wasn’t his usual dominant self to begin his first season with Los Angeles, posting a 10.50 ERA in only six innings with noticeably lower velocity. After his live batting practice, Díaz said he feels “way better than early in the season.”

Among the batters who faced Díaz was Kiké Hernández in his first live at-bats since going on the injured list in late May with a left oblique strain.

Díaz has 257 saves over 11 major league seasons with the Mariners, Mets and Dodgers.

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