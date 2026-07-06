Emerson Hancock, Mariners blank Blue Jays 4-0; Mitch Garver hits a 2-run homer

SEATTLE (AP) — Emerson Hancock and the Mariners bullpen extended Seattle’s scoreless streak to 24 innings and Mitch Garver hit a two-run homer in a 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Hancock (6-4) gave up two hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings.

He followed Logan Gilbert on Saturday to became Seattle’s first starting pitchers with consecutive outings of seven shutout innings since Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller 2024. Over the weekend, the Hancock and Gilbert duo combined for 14 1/3 innings, no runs, three hits and 12 strikeouts.

Gabe Speier and Andrés Muñoz each threw an inning of relief for Seattle.

Toronto was shut out in consecutive games for the first time this season and has now won just two of its last 10 to drop six games under .500.

Hancock had a rough stretch in June after a stellar start to the season, not lasting more than six innings since June 1. On Sunday, after Ernie Clement’s single in the second, Hancock retired 11 batters in a row.

Blue Jays starter Trey Yesavage (4-4) struck out seven over six innings, but allowed three runs including two from Garver’s homer to left field in the fourth.

Cal Raleigh brought in a run with a sacrifice fly in the third, and Josh Naylor added an RBI single in the eighth.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (4-3, 3.34 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series at San Francisco on Monday. The Mariners have yet to announce a starter for their upcoming series at Miami on Tuesday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By LUKE OLSON

Associated Press