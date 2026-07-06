Diamondbacks visit the Padres to start 4-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (44-45, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (44-45, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Padres: Walker Buehler (5-4, 4.61 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -116, Diamondbacks -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Arizona Diamondbacks to begin a four-game series.

San Diego has a 44-45 record overall and a 23-21 record in home games. The Padres have a 20-34 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Arizona is 44-45 overall and 17-25 in road games. The Diamondbacks have gone 15-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets has 15 doubles and 14 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 8 for 34 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 17 home runs while slugging .481. Geraldo Perdomo is 12 for 40 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .257 batting average, 7.27 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Freddy Fermin: 10-Day IL (head), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press