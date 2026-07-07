Dodgers welcome back right-hander Evan Phillips 13 months after Tommy John surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reliever Evan Phillips was reinstated off the injured list Monday, returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers 13 months after having Tommy John surgery.

The 31-year-old right-hander spent the last month at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he had a 1.80 ERA with 13 strikeouts and five walks in 10 innings over 12 games for the Comets.

“My primary mix is very sharp and ready to roll,” he said before the Dodgers opened a three-game set with the Colorado Rockies.

Phillips had the surgery in May 2025, setting him on course for the first long-term rehab stint of his career.

“Credit to myself to stick with the process, leaning a lot on my family and my teammates here,” he said. “I was very appreciative to spend my rehab here last year after the injury. I think that helped my mindset stay focused as well. Just ready for this next step.”

Phillips won’t be needed again in the closer role. Tanner Scott has been ably filling in for the injured Edwin Díaz, who went on the IL in April for loose bodies in his elbow.

Scott figures to slot into a middle-relief position as he builds up to a potentially bigger role in October, when the NL West-leading Dodgers are expected to seek a third consecutive World Series championship.

During his month in the minors, Phillips spent his first several games focused on the physical side of pitching, including experimenting with grips, location, and working on a changeup. Then he flipped the switch.

“The second half of it I really tried to step up the execution and competition side of things,” he said. “That way, hopefully, it’s not the first time I’m doing it here.”

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers optioned right-hander Paul Gervase to Triple-A a day after he tossed two scoreless innings with two strikeouts against San Diego. Left-hander Jake Eder was released.

In other moves, the team added pitcher Carlos Duran to the 40-man roster and designated catcher Chuckie Robinson for assignment.

Duran, a 24-year-old right-hander, appeared in 30 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City, going 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA this season. He had 50 strikeouts in 35 innings while limiting hitters to a .203 average. He made his major league debut last season with the Athletics.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer