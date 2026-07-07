James Wood’s grand slam helps power the Nationals to a 12-11 win over the Astros

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood hit a grand slam in the fifth inning and the Washington Nationals overcame a five-run deficit and held off the Houston Astros 12-11 in the opener of a three-game series Monday night.

CJ Abrams and Curtis Mead each homered and drove in three runs as part of three-hit games for Washington. Nasim Nuñez also had three hits and his major league-leading 33rd stolen base.

Jose Altuve, Yainer Diaz and Brice Matthews homered for Houston.

Mead led off the fifth with a go-ahead home run for the Nationals, who then loaded the bases to chase Astros starter Mike Burrows (4-9). Drew Millas hit a sacrifice fly off AJ Blubaugh before Nuñez’s infield single loaded the bases again. Wood then launched a 446-foot blast to center for his second grand slam of the season.

Houston scored four runs in the eighth off reliever Cole Henry to pull within 12-11, a rally capped by Matthews’ three-run shot to left.

Washington starter Miles Mikolas (3-7) gave up seven runs and struck out three in six innings. Clayton Beeter recorded the last four outs for his seventh save.

Altuve hit a three-run homer off Mikolas in the second, and Diaz added a two-run shot in the third to put the Astros up 6-1.

The Nationals quickly tied it when their first five batters in the third scored. Luis García Jr.’s double and Mead’s single drove in runs, and both scored on Abrams’ homer to right.

Burrows surrendered 10 runs — seven earned — in 4 1/3 innings. It was the most runs allowed by an Astros pitcher since J.P. France gave up 10 to Boston on Aug. 24, 2023.

Major League Baseball reduced Washington pitcher Cade Cavalli’s suspension for his role in a June 30 brawl at Boston from seven games to five. He began serving the suspension Monday.

Up next

Houston RHP Tatsuya Imai (5-4, 6.14 ERA) faces Washington LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-1, 3.05) as the series continues Tuesday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press