Brewers rally past Cardinals 4-3 on a 4-run seventh inning

ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Hamilton and Brice Turang drove in two runs each during a four-run seventh inning and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 on Monday night.

Garrett Mitchell opened the seventh with a single off reliever Justin Bruihl and Sal Frelick greeted Ryan Fernandez (1-2) with a ground-rule double.

Cooper Pratt was safe on Fernandez’s fielding error to load the bases and Hamilton followed with a two-run double. Ryne Stanek came in and surrendered a go-ahead two-run single to Turang.

Turang’s fielding error led to two unearned runs off Shane Drohan (4-2) in the third as St. Louis jumped in front.

Nelson Velázquez had a leadoff double in the sixth and scored on a single by Masyn Winn for a 3-0 advantage. It was the only earned run allowed by Drohan on six hits in six innings.

Chad Patrick struck out two in two perfect innings and Trevor Megill gave up a leadoff single to Winn before finishing off his 14th save in 16 opportunities.

St. Louis starter Dustin May threw 81 pitches on three days rest and left with two outs and runners on the corners in the fifth. Bruihl retired Christian Yelich on a groundout to keep it 2-0.

May allowed four hits and struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings. Bruihl got four outs and was charged with a run. Fernandez surrendered three runs — two earned — without retiring a batter.

Up next

Brewers RHP Jacob Misiorowski (9-4, 1.47 ERA) starts the first game of Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader. The other starting pitchers have not been announced for either game.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb