Pirates’ Ryan O’Hearn sets club record with 10 RBIs during 3-homer night vs. Braves

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ryan O’Hearn has been playing baseball nearly all his life. Never has the left-handed slugger had a game quite like Tuesday’s 12-4 win over Atlanta.

Not in Little League. Not in high school. Not at Sam Houston State. Not in the minors. Not in Baltimore. Not in San Diego. Not ever.

Three home runs. Ten RBIs. One magical night that included a rare curtain call and ended with his batting helmet headed to Cooperstown.

The Pirates have been playing baseball since 1882. No player across 145 seasons had ever driven in 10 runs in a game. A grand slam in the first and a three-run homer in the third off Braves starter Hurston Waldrep, and another three-run shot off Atlanta reliever Connor Thomas in the sixth changed all that, breaking the club single-game record of nine RBIs set by Johnny Rizzo against St. Louis on May 30, 1939 — a scant 54 years before the 32-year-old O’Hearn was born.

The 10 RBIs also marked the most in the majors by a player this season, and he became the 11th big leaguer since RBI became an official statistic in 1920 to have at least three home runs and 10 RBIs in a game and the first since Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani did it against Miami in September 2024.

“Got some good pitches to hit and after the third one I was like, ‘Oh man, no kidding? I guess today’s supposed to be my day,’” O’Hearn said.

In more ways than one. When O’Hearn took Thomas deep to push his RBI total to 10, it also marked the 100th home run of his nine-year career. Not bad for a semi-late bloomer who didn’t reach the majors until 25 and didn’t become an All-Star until last season, just after turning 31.

The Pirates saw enough to sign him to a two-year deal in the offseason, their first multiyear investment in a free agent in nearly a decade. O’Hearn has embraced the role of clubhouse leader on a team trying to reach the postseason after 10-plus years in the wilderness. His 16 homers are one short of his career high of 17 set last season, and his record-setting night came just hours after Pittsburgh lost rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin for two months with a left hand injury.

“We’re going to keep rocking,” O’Hearn said. “We have good players.”

O’Hearn is one of them. Pirates manager Don Kelly wanted to give O’Hearn a break late with Pittsburgh comfortably ahead, but didn’t want to do it at the cost of robbing O’Hearn of a shot at history.

So O’Hearn headed to the plate in the ninth, looking to become the 22nd player to hit four homers in a game. When he looked at the mound, he couldn’t help but smile when he saw Braves infielder Jorge Mateo, whom O’Hearn called a “good buddy.”

Atlanta turned to Mateo to give the bullpen a breather in a blowout, and Mateo did what Waldrep and Harris couldn’t by keeping O’Hearn in the yard, though not off the bases. O’Hearn laced a single to right field to complete a four-hit night and give the Pirates their third straight victory as ace Paul Skenes earned his first win in nearly two months.

The reigning NL Cy Young winner gave up two runs on eight hits over six solid innings, walking one and striking out four. Skenes, who opted out of next week’s All-Star Game and was replaced by teammate Braxton Ashcraft, also saw his velocity consistently stick in the 97-98 mph range after frequently dipping into the mid-90s during a loss to Philadelphia last week.

Not that Skenes wanted to talk about it much. For once, his performance wasn’t the story, even if he couldn’t help but have a little fun at his teammate’s expense.

“I think it was kind of selfish, to be honest,” Skenes deadpanned. “Everybody else was getting on, and then, home runs are rally killers. You hit a three-run home run or a grand slam, and it’s just like, what now? There’s nobody on. Nobody can drive him in. Good for him, I guess.”

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer