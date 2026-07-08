Gasser pitches career-best 7 2/3 innings in 10-2 win as Brewers sweep Cardinals in doubleheader

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Joey Ortiz homered, Robert Gasser pitched a career-high 7 2/3 innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-2 Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep.

Jacob Misiorowski struck out 11 in the first game of the split doubleheader, which was a makeup from May 5, and the Brewers won 4-3.

Milwaukee has won four straight games and seven in a row against St. Louis. The Cardinals lost their fourth straight.

Gasser (2-3) allowed just a two-run homer to Nelson Velázquez. He struck out four, walked one and scattered four hits.

Cooper Pratt gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead with a leadoff triple in the third inning and scored on a Christian Yelich groundout.

Luis Lara, in his major league debut, got his first hit and RBI with a two-run single that gave the Brewers a 3-0 lead in the fifth.

Milwaukee broke it open with seven runs against Cardinals reliever Jared Shuster in the seventh. Ortiz started the outburst with a solo homer and Brice Turang, Gary Sánchez, Jackson Chourio and Pratt followed with RBI hits.

Cardinals starter Hunter Dobbins (1-1), who was appointed the team’s 27th man for the doubleheader, allowed three runs on four hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked three.

With St. Louis trailing by eight, infielder Bryan Torres pitched two scoreless innings of relief.

Up next

Cardinals RHP Michael McGreevy (3-7, 3.12 ERA) will make his final start before the All-Star break after having turn in the rotation pushed back a day. The Brewers counter with LHP Kyle Harrison (8-1, 2.82 ERA) in the fourth game of their five-game series on Wednesday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

BY JOE HARRIS

Associated Press