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Jakob Marsee hits deep game-ending single in 10th to give Marlins 6-5 win over Mariners

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By AP News
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MIAMI (AP) — Jakob Marsee hit a game-ending single off the wall in right field in the 10th inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Seattle Mariners 6-5 on Tuesday night.

With runners at the corners and one out, Marsee hit a high drive against Michael Rucker (0-2) to easily score automatic runner Xavier Edwards.

Cade Gibson (2-0) got three outs in the top half, erasing automatic runner Weston Wilson on his first pitch when he induced a fielder’s-choice grounder to shortstop by Cal Raleigh.

Pinch-hitter Heriberto Hernández led off the eighth for the Marlins with a 422-foot homer to left, his 12th of the season, to tie the game at 5-all. Owen Caissie also hit his 12th for Miami, a solo shot in the second.

Marsee drove in a run with a third-inning single on his 2-for-4 night.

Raleigh doubled twice, including a run-scoring two-bagger during the Mariners’ three-run eighth inning. Josh Naylor followed with a chopper through the right side to score Randy Arozarena from third. Naylor advanced to second on an interference call against Marlins second baseman Edwards and later scored on a wild pitch by Calvin Faucher to put Seattle ahead 5-4.

Cole Young homered in the fifth for the Mariners, who erased an early 4-0 deficit.

Up next

RHP George Kirby (7-7, 3.81 ERA) will start for the Mariners on Wednesday against Marlins RHP Tyler Phillips (1-3, 3.52).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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