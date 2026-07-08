Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
84.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Schwarber homers, Wheeler throws 14 strikeouts in Phillies’ 4-1 win over Reds

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Phillies Reds Baseball

Phillies Reds Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zack Wheeler tied a career high with 14 strikeouts, Kyle Schwarber hit his major league-best 31st home run of the season, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 on Tuesday night.

The Phillies got on the board in the third inning when Trea Turner had an RBI groundout for a 1-0 lead and Schwarber hit a two-run shot over the right-center field wall to finish a three-run inning.

Derek Hill doubled and Justin Crawford singled to put runners at the corners to get things started.

Turner scored in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Edmundo Sosa.

Wheeler (9-1) threw 104 pitches over seven innings. He allowed four hits, an earned run, but no walks. Jhoan Duran earned his 22nd save of the year, striking out all three batters in the ninth.

Eugenio Suárez hit a solo home run for the Reds in the seventh.

Reds starter Andrew Abbott (5-5) pitched six innings, striking out eight. He gave up five hits and had three earned runs.

Up next

RHP Chase Burns (10-1, 2.40 ERA) will start on the mound for the Reds on Wednesday. Philadelphia has not yet named its starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.