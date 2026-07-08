Schwarber homers, Wheeler throws 14 strikeouts in Phillies’ 4-1 win over Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zack Wheeler tied a career high with 14 strikeouts, Kyle Schwarber hit his major league-best 31st home run of the season, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 on Tuesday night.

The Phillies got on the board in the third inning when Trea Turner had an RBI groundout for a 1-0 lead and Schwarber hit a two-run shot over the right-center field wall to finish a three-run inning.

Derek Hill doubled and Justin Crawford singled to put runners at the corners to get things started.

Turner scored in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Edmundo Sosa.

Wheeler (9-1) threw 104 pitches over seven innings. He allowed four hits, an earned run, but no walks. Jhoan Duran earned his 22nd save of the year, striking out all three batters in the ninth.

Eugenio Suárez hit a solo home run for the Reds in the seventh.

Reds starter Andrew Abbott (5-5) pitched six innings, striking out eight. He gave up five hits and had three earned runs.

Up next

RHP Chase Burns (10-1, 2.40 ERA) will start on the mound for the Reds on Wednesday. Philadelphia has not yet named its starter.

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