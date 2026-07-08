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Athletics look to stop 3-game road skid, play the Tigers

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By AP News

Athletics (41-50, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (41-50, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (3-8, 5.79 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Tigers: Troy Melton (4-1, 2.05 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers -163, Athletics +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics will try to break a three-game road slide when they face the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit is 41-50 overall and 24-21 at home. The Tigers have gone 29-17 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The Athletics are 41-50 overall and 22-22 in road games. Athletics hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene leads the Tigers with a .289 batting average, and has 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 46 walks and 44 RBIs. Kevin McGonigle is 12 for 37 with a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Nick Kurtz has a .271 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 15 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs. Josh Kuroda-Grauer is 12 for 26 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .241 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Gleyber Torres: 10-Day IL (oblique), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (head/arm), Bailey Horn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Verlander: 60-Day IL (hip), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (elbow), Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (ankle), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (face), Burch Smith: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trey Sweeney: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brant Hurter: 60-Day IL (back), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: J.T. Ginn: day-to-day (illness), Shea Langeliers: day-to-day (thumb), Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (hip), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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