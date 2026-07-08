Giants take on the Blue Jays with series tied 1-1

Toronto Blue Jays (43-49, third in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (38-53, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Dylan Cease (5-4, 2.79 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (5-6, 3.66 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -121, Giants -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Francisco has a 19-23 record in home games and a 38-53 record overall. The Giants have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .308.

Toronto has a 19-24 record in road games and a 43-49 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 16-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Giants with 18 home runs while slugging .476. Luis Arraez is 15 for 40 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ernie Clement has 23 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Blue Jays. Nathan Lukes is 9 for 38 with a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .199 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (back), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (leg), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Addison Barger: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lenyn Sosa: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joe Mantiply: 60-Day IL (knee), Jose Berrios: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Ponce: 60-Day IL (knee), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press