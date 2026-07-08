All-Stars Dingler of Tigers and Kurtz of A’s exit game in 2nd inning due to injury, illness

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers All-Star catcher Dillon Dingler left Wednesday’s game against the Athletics with a injured right hand.

Dingler was hit on the throwing hand by a foul tip off the bat of Jacob Wilson in the second inning. Dingler stayed in the game after a lengthy consultation with Detroit’s training staff.

In the bottom of the inning, Jake Rogers pinch hit for Dingler. Rogers hit his second homer of the season, giving Detroit a 3-0 lead.

Dingler entered Wednesday’s game hitting .262 with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs.

Athletics All-Star first baseman Nick Kurtz left the game in the second inning due to illness. He was replaced by Jeff McNeil.

Kurtz, last season’s AL rookie of the year with 36 homers, entered the game hitting .271 with 20 homers and 66 RBIs.

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