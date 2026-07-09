Bart’s 2-run homer helps Atlanta to 3-0 win after Braves end Pirates’ combined perfect-game bid

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joey Bart hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves to a 3-0 win over his former team on Wednesday after Pittsburgh Pirates starter Jared Jones pitched six perfect innings before being lifted.

Bart, traded to the Braves from the Pirates on June 18, followed a double by Mike Yastrzemski with a 422-foot drive to left-centerfield off a slider from Dennis Santana (2-4). Drake Baldwin added an RBI single to center in the ninth.

Jones struck out eight on 77 pitches, including 53 strikes, to lower his ERA to 4.37 from 5.28. His bid was nearly ended by Bart with one out in the third, but a long drive to left was caught at the wall by Bryan Reynolds.

The 24-year-old Jones hasn’t thrown more than 81 pitches in eight starts since returning May 20 after missing all of last season after undergoing an ulnar collateral ligament internal brace surgery on May 21, 2025.

Mason Montgomery relieved Jones to start the seventh inning, getting Michael Harris II to ground to first before yielding a single to left by Ozzie Albies with one out. He struck out Matt Olson and Baldwin to end the inning.

Dylan Dodd (1-0) was perfect for Atlanta in the bottom of the seventh and earned the win. Raisel Iglesias struck out two in the ninth for his 18th save.

Braves starter Grant Holmes lasted five innings, giving up three hits with three strikeouts and a walk.

The Pirates left men on base in each of the first four innings. In the third, they had two in scoring position after Reynolds stole second following a two-out single. Holmes forced Jared Triolo to ground to third, ending the threat.

Up next

RHP Mitch Keller (6-6, 5.02 ERA) will face Braves RHP Bryce Elder (5-6, 4.01) in the series finale Thursday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By WES CROSBY

Asscoiated Press