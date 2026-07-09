Rays beat the Yankees 3-0 to extend AL East lead to 5 games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Aranda drove in three runs, Shane McClanahan pitched 6 1/3 innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 3-0 on Wednesday night to extend their AL East lead to five games.

McClanahan (8-5) scattered four hits and struck out five without a walk on 85 pitches. He had his longest outing of the season and his second consecutive start without giving up a run. Bryan Baker struck out the side in the ninth inning for his 25th save.

The Rays have struck out the Yankees 45 times in the first three games of the series.

Aranda had an RBI single in the third inning off Gerrit Cole (3-4) that scored Yandy Diaz, an RBI double in the fifth inning off Cole that plated Nick Fortes and added another RBI in the seventh against Fernando Cruz when Taylor Walls scored on a sacrifice fly.

Diaz went 4-for-4 with a run and raised his batting average to .327.

Cole was charged with three runs over 6 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, struck out six and walked one on 97 pitches.

New York has lost 11 of its past 13 games.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone and bench coach Brad Ausmus were both ejected in the sixth inning.

Up next

The Yankees will start an opener against Rays RHP Drew Rasmussen (7-4, 2.78) on Thursday in the series finale.

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