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CJ Abrams, Luis García Jr. both hit their 20th homers as the Nationals rout the Astros 8-2

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By AP News
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WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams and Luis García Jr. both hit their 20th homers of the season, and the Washington Nationals pounded the Houston Astros 8-2 on Wednesday night.

Foster Griffin (10-2) allowed one run in seven innings for Washington, which took two of three from Houston to move two games over .500. Griffin’s 10 victories are the most for a Nationals rookie since the club moved from Montreal before the 2005 season.

Brice Matthews had Houston’s lone RBI on a fifth-inning single.

García ripped a three-run shot to right-center in the fourth off Houston starter Spencer Arrighetti (7-5). It was the first baseman’s 11th home run in 18 games since June 19.

Abrams led off the fifth with a blast to right-center to extend the lead to 6-1. The Nationals then loaded the bases on two singles and a walk to chase Arrighetti. José Tena followed with an RBI grounder and Keibert Ruiz added a sacrifice fly against reliever Alimber Santa.

It was plenty of support for Griffin, who tied a career high with nine strikeouts while allowing five hits and no walks. It was the seventh consecutive start in which the 30-year-old allowed just one run. Griffin is 4-0 with a 1.25 ERA in that span.

The left-hander, who signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal with Washington in December after spending the previous three seasons in Japan, had been tied with John Lannan’s 2008 total for the most victories by a Nationals rookie.

James Wood and García walked to open the third. Abrams’ one-out sacrifice fly scored Wood, and Daylen Lile followed with a double to knock in García.

Arrighetti allowed eight runs, seven hits and a career-high six walks in four-plus innings.

Up next

Houston RHP Hunter Brown (1-0, 3.38 ERA) faces Texas as the Astros’ trip continues Friday. Washington RHP Zack Littell (7-6, 5.02) starts at home Friday against the New York Yankees.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By PATRICK STEVENS
Associated Press

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