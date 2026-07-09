Burleson, Fermín homers power Cardinals to a 5-1 win that snapped 8-game skid against Brewers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alec Burleson and José Fermín homered, Michael McGreevy worked 6 1/3 strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals snapped a seven-game losing streak against Milwaukee with a 5-1 win over the Brewers on Wednesday night.

NL Central-leading Milwaukee had its four-game winning streak halted.

McGreevy (4-7) struck out six and allowed five hits and one run on his 26th birthday. The 26-year-old right-hander in his third big league campaign made his career-high 18th start of the season.

After the Cardinals’ Masyn Winn hit a leadoff double in the first, Jordan Walker followed with an RBI double and Burleson drove in Walker with the third double of the inning.

Walker, who was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career on Saturday, was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Fermín hit a 404-foot solo homer to left-center in the fourth, extending the lead to 3-0. Burleson homered on a cutter from Jared Koenig that traveled an estimated 443 feet to right in the sixth.

The Brewers got one back on Cooper Pratt’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.

Kyle Harrison (8-2) allowed four hits and three runs in four innings, striking out two in the loss. Garrett Mitchell led the Brewers with a single and a double.

Up next

Brewers RHP Logan Henderson (2-1, 2.74 ERA) faces Cardinals RHP Andre Pallante (10-5, 3.60) in the series finale on Thursday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb