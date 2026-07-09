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Stewart homers twice, Reds go deep 5 times in 11-5 victory over Phillies

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By AP News
Phillies Reds Baseball

Phillies Reds Baseball

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CINCINNATI (AP) — Sal Stewart hit two homers — including one when Cincinnati went deep four times in the fourth inning — Noelvi Marte drove in four runs and the Reds defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 11-5 on Wednesday night.

Chase Burns (11-1) picked up his 10th straight winning decision for the Reds, who are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber hit his major league-leading 32nd homer for the Phillies, which surpassed Mike Schmidt’s 31 in 1979 for the most in franchise history before the All-Star break. J.T. Realmuto also went deep.

Stewart tied it with a two-run homer to right off starter Alan Rangel (0-2) in the third before Cincinnati became the first team in the majors to go deep four times in an inning this season.

Marte led off the fourth with a solo shot to put the Reds on top 3-2. With two outs, Elly De La Cruz hit a two-run drive to right-center off Tanner Banks and Stewart and JJ Bleday followed with solo homers.

It was the 15th time since 1961 — and first since 2023 — Cincinnati has had back-to-back-to-back homers.

It is the second two-homer game this season for Stewart, who was selected for the All-Star Game last week.

Marte also had a three-run double down the left-field line with the bases loaded in the sixth to extend the Reds’ lead to 11-4.

Reds center fielder TJ Friedl made the defensive play of the night in the third when he made sprinted and made a running leap at the wall in right-center to deny Bryson Stott an extra-base hit.

Burns went five innings and allowed at least three runs for only the third time in 18 starts. The left-hander had a season-high six walks and tied a season low with two strikeouts in five innings.

Rangel, making his second big-league start, gave up three runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Up next

LHP Jesús Luzardo (7-4, 3.75 ERA), who was added to the NL All-Star roster on Tuesday, goes for Philadelphia while RHP Brady Singer (3-8, 5.03 ERA) takes the mound for Cincinnati.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

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