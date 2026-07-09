Padres face the Diamondbacks leading series 2-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (45-47, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (46-46, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (6-8, 5.71 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Griffin Canning (1-6, 6.71 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -130, Diamondbacks +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 2-1 series lead.

San Diego is 25-22 in home games and 46-46 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 4.21 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Arizona is 18-27 on the road and 45-47 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 16-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Thursday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Padres are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 18 home runs while slugging .404. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 12 for 42 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 32 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 12 for 39 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .266 batting average, 6.95 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Padres: Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manny Machado: day-to-day (foot), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Freddy Fermin: 10-Day IL (head), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press