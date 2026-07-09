Giants take on the Rockies in first of 4-game series

Colorado Rockies (38-56, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (38-54, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0); Giants: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants start a four-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

San Francisco has a 38-54 record overall and a 19-24 record in home games. Giants hitters are batting a collective .254, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Colorado has a 38-56 record overall and a 16-31 record on the road. The Rockies have a 23-44 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Rockies are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 20 doubles, seven triples and four home runs for the Giants. Victor Bericoto is 14 for 37 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jake McCarthy has 17 doubles, six triples and nine home runs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 12 for 36 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .248 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .277 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jonah Cox: 10-Day IL (oblique), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (back), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (leg), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Hunter Goodman: day-to-day (wrist), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tomoyuki Sugano: 15-Day IL (back), Blas Castano: 15-Day IL (pectoral), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press