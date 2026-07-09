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Athletics look to break skid in game against the Tigers

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By AP News

Athletics (41-51, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (42-50, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jack Perkins (2-4, 6.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Tigers: Framber Valdez (4-6, 4.29 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers -139, Athletics +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics are looking to stop a five-game losing streak with a victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has gone 25-21 in home games and 42-50 overall. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.70 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

The Athletics are 41-51 overall and 22-23 in road games. The Athletics have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .325.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has a .292 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 18 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Kevin McGonigle is 12 for 38 with a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Nick Kurtz has a .270 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 15 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs. Josh Kuroda-Grauer is 15 for 30 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .233 batting average, 6.91 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Justin Verlander: 60-Day IL (hip), Dillon Dingler: day-to-day (hand), Gleyber Torres: 10-Day IL (oblique), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (head/arm), Bailey Horn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (elbow), Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (ankle), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (face), Burch Smith: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trey Sweeney: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brant Hurter: 60-Day IL (back), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Nick Kurtz: day-to-day (illness), J.T. Ginn: day-to-day (illness), Shea Langeliers: day-to-day (thumb), Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (knee), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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