Grissom leads Angels against the Rangers after 4-hit outing

Los Angeles Angels (37-56, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (46-46, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (3-6, 4.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (9-7, 4.02 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -149, Angels +122; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the Texas Rangers after Vaughn Grissom had four hits on Wednesday in a 13-1 win over the Rangers.

Texas is 46-46 overall and 21-21 in home games. The Rangers have gone 20-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 37-56 overall and 16-31 in road games. The Angels have gone 9-15 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Angels are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Jung has 22 doubles, nine home runs and 34 RBIs for the Rangers. Joc Pederson is 7 for 35 with four home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jo Adell has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 52 RBIs for the Angels. Zach Neto is 11 for 39 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by three runs

Angels: 3-7, .236 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Jung: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jack Leiter: 15-Day IL (ankle), Robert Garcia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (hip), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Baumler: 60-Day IL (ribs), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (forearm), Cody Freeman: 10-Day IL (disc), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (back), Jalen Beeks: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Helman: 60-Day IL (hand)

Angels: Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hand), Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (back), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press