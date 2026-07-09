Jackson’s big hit in the 8th helps the Orioles avoid a sweep, 3-2 over the Cubs

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jeremiah Jackson hit a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Tyler O’Neill homered for the Orioles in the second inning, then Baltimore didn’t have another hit until the eighth when Jackson came up.

With the Cubs up 2-1, Tyler Ferguson (0-1) allowed a walk and a hit batter with one out. That set up some managerial chess, with Baltimore sending lefty-swinging Dylan Beavers up to pinch-hit, only for Chicago to replace Ferguson with left-hander Ryan Rolison. Then the Orioles sent up the right-handed Jackson to hit for Beavers.

Jackson sent a drive to the gap in right-center field. Gunnar Henderson scored easily, and Pete Alonso barely beat the throw home with a head-first slide.

Tyler Wells (2-1) won in relief despite allowing an RBI double by Seiya Suzuki in the top of the eighth. Suzuki also homered in the sixth.

Andrew Kittridge worked the ninth for his second save, and Baltimore avoided a three-game sweep. Henderson made an error at shortstop to start the inning, but Nico Hoerner was caught stealing when his slide took him off the base at second.

Pinch-hitter Michael Conforto lined out to left with a man on second to end it, just as it was beginning to rain hard at Camden Yards. The game was moved from the night to the afternoon because of the possibility of bad weather.

Cubs starter David Peterson allowed 10 runs in his previous start against St. Louis. But like they have against many left-handers this year, the Orioles couldn’t do much against him. He allowed a run and two hits in five innings.

Baltimore lefty Trevor Rogers allowed a run and five hits in six innings. He’s allowed two runs in 24 1/3 innings over his past four starts.

Up next

The Cubs are at Cincinnati on Friday night. Shota Imanaga (5-7) takes the mound for Chicago against Hunter Greene (0-1).

The Orioles host Kansas City. Brandon Young (7-2) starts for Baltimore against Luinder Avila (4-3).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer