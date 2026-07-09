Durbin homers as the Red Sox beat the White Sox 2-1 for their 6th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Caleb Durbin hit a two-run homer to help the surging Boston Red Sox top the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Thursday for their sixth consecutive victory.

Boston finished with just four hits, but Patrick Sandoval and four relievers shut down Chicago while finishing a sweep of the three-game series. The Red Sox improved to 11-2 in their past 13 games, and they have outscored their opponents 35-10 during their win streak.

Sandoval permitted one run and five hits in 4 1/3 innings in his first major league start in more than two years. The left-hander had elbow surgery in June 2024 and then signed an $18.25 million, two-year contract with the Red Sox that December.

Tyron Guerrero (1-1) got five outs after Sandoval departed. Garrett Whitlock and Justin Slaten each pitched an inning before Aroldis Chapman handled the ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances.

Boston’s bullpen surrendered one run and four hits in 9 2/3 innings in the series.

Chicago lost for the sixth time in eight games. White Sox left-hander Anthony Kay (6-4) allowed four hits and walked two in 5 1/3 innings.

Boston jumped in front in the fourth. With Romy Gonzalez aboard after a leadoff walk, Durbin drove a 1-1 sweeper deep to left for his ninth homer.

Chicago put runners on the corners with one out in the fifth, and Andrew Benintendi drove in Luisangel Acuña with a pinch-hit single on a check-swing dribbler up the third base line. It was the first run for the team since the seventh inning of Tuesday night’s 8-1 loss in the series opener.

The White Sox had a chance for more, but they left runners on first and second when All-Star Miguel Vargas flied to center and Colson Montgomery fouled out.

Up next

Red Sox: Open a weekend series at the New York Mets on Friday night.

White Sox: RHP Sean Burke (5-4, 3.56 ERA) starts on Friday night in the opener of a three-game set against the Athletics.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer