Jesús Luzardo pitches 11-strikeout gem as Phillies defeat Reds 1-0 in pitcher’s duel

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jesús Luzardo allowed two hits in seven innings and struck out 11, Justin Crawford’s base hit in the eighth inning drove in the game’s only run and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel on Thursday night.

Luzardo (8-4) — named to his first All-Star Game as an injury replacement on Tuesday — continued his dominance on the road. The left-hander is 6-0 with a 1.38 ERA this season in 11 starts away from Philadelphia.

Luzardo struck out the side in the third and sixth innings as he had his fourth outing with double-digit strikeouts.

Jhoan Duran gave up a leadoff single to JJ Bleday and hit Spencer Steer with a splitter before striking out Eugenio Suárez and Tyler Stephenson and getting Noelvi Marte to hit into a game-ending grounder for his 23rd save in 24 opportunities.

Cincinnati’s Brady Singer (3-9) was equally as effective the first seven innings, allowing only three hits and striking out five before the right-hander ran into trouble in the eighth. The Reds were held to three hits after hitting five home runs in Wednesday night’s 11-5 victory.

After Bryson Stott’s double with two outs in the second inning, Singer retired the next 13 batters. Kyle Schwarber led off the seventh with a base hit to center before Bryce Harper grounded into a double play.

With one out in the eighth, Gabriel Rincones Jr. reached base after being hit by a sinker on an 0-2 count before being lifted for pinch runner Derek Hill. A grounder by J.T. Realmuto moved Hill to second before Crawford’s single just eluded diving Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo and rolled into right field to drive in Hill.

Up next

Phillies: Open a weekend series at Detroit with right-hander Aaron Nola (3-6, 5.87 ERA) taking the mound on Friday.

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (0-1, 21.60 ERA) makes his second start of the season on Friday against the visiting Chicago Cubs.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JOE REEDY

Associated Press