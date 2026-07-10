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Valencia homers in 1st career plate appearance in the Tigers’ 4-1 victory over the A’s

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By AP News
Athletics Tigers Baseball

Athletics Tigers Baseball

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DETROIT (AP) — Eduardo Valencia became the 10th Detroit player to homer in his first career plate appearance, Framber Valdez pitched seven innings and the Tigers beat the Athletics 4-1 on Thursday night for a series sweep.

Valencia entered as a pinch-hitter in the seventh against Hogan Harris and sent a 425-foot shot to center to cap the scoring and help the Tigers seal their third straight series victory. The 26-year-old Venezuelan catcher was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday with fellow catcher Dillon Dingler recovering from a right hand contusion.

Valdez (5-6) had a season-high nine strikeouts, while allowing one run on three hits. Kyle Finnegan worked the eighth, and Kenley Jansen the ninth for his 11th save.

Detroit has won five in a row and is 21-12 since June 1. The Tigers have climbed within 4 1/2 games of first place in the AL Central.

Jake Rogers and Zach McKinstry also homered for Detroit.

Rogers hit his third homer of the year, and second in two games, to left in the third to make it 1-0. McKinstry had a two-run shot to left in the fifth.

Jack Perkins (2-5) allowed three runs on two hits in three inning for the Athletics.

Henry Bolte drove in the Athletics’ only run in the fifth on a groundout. The Athletics’ Zack Gelof left the game in the third after injuring his knee crashing into the outfield wall.

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Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (2-8. 4.60 ERA) was set to start Friday night at home against Philadelphia and RHP Aaron Nola (3-6, 5.87). The Athletics had not announced a starter for their game Friday night in Chicago opposite White Sox RHP Sean Burke (5-4, 3.56).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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