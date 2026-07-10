Marlins beat the Mariners 8-4 for a 3-game sweep, extending their win streak to 6

MIAMI (AP) — Otto Lopez hit a two-run triple to back a strong five-inning outing by Janson Junk and the Miami Marlins beat the Seattle Mariners 8-4 on Thursday night to extend their winning streak to six.

Griffin Conine homered to help Miami complete a three-game sweep.

The Marlins are 52-42 and 10 games above .500 for the first time since completing a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals on June 18, 2023.

Lopez, whose .345 average leads the majors, went 1 for 3 and walked twice. He has a club-record 127 hits before the All-Star break — one more than Luis Arraez had in 2023.

Junk (4-5) allowed two runs — one earned — on three hits in his first start since May 25 after landing on the injured list with right shin bone inflammation. He struck out five and walked four.

Conine hit the first pitch from Bryce Miller (4-3) in the bottom of the second inning to tie it 1-1. Jakob Marsee singled and scored on a two-out double by Liam Hicks for a 2-1 lead.

Lopez’s triple came in a four-run fourth, capped by Kyle Stowers’ RBI single for a 6-1 lead.

Josh Naylor singled in the second and stole two bases, scoring Seattle’s first run when Junk threw wide at third base after Naylor took off early. Randy Arozarena hit his 10th homer to cut it to 6-2 in the fifth. Dominic Canzone hit his 15th homer — a two-run shot off William Kempner in the eighth.

Miller gave up six runs — four earned — on nine hits in five innings with four walks. He issued five walks through his first nine starts and had faced 96 hitters in a row without issuing one before Lopez walked in the first.

Up next

Mariners RHP Luis Castillo (3-7, 4.79 ERA) starts Friday in Florida opposite Rays RHP Nick Martinez (7-2, 2.61).

Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (10-4, 4.00) starts Friday at home against Guardians LHP Parker Messick (7-5, 2.80).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb