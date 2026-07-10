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Bauers and Turang homers help the NL Central-leading Brewers beat the Cardinals 8-4

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By AP News
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ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Bauers hit a three-run home run, Brice Turang added his 13th homer of the season, and the Milwaukee Brewers used a six-run third inning to rally past the St. Louis Cardinals 8-4 on Thursday night to claim four of five games in the series.

Milwaukee won four games in a series at St. Louis for the second time in franchise history and the first time since 2008. The NL Central-leading Brewers are 59-34 with one series to go before the All-Star break.

Turang opened the decisive third with an RBI single before Bauers hit his 17th homer of the season into the seats in right, giving Milwaukee a 6-0 lead it never surrendered. Bauers is tied for the MLB lead with seven three-run homers.

Turang hit a solo shot to center in the seventh, extending the lead to 7-4.

Sal Frelick and Cooper Pratt each had RBI singles in the second inning to give the Brewers an early 2-0 lead, and William Contreras capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly that scored Jackson Chourio in the ninth.

Logan Henderson (3-1) threw 5 1/3 innings in his first start since May 22 after landing on the 15-day injured list with a lower back strain. He struck out four and allowed three runs on three hits.

Lars Nootbaar had an RBI single for St. Louis in the fourth, and Jordan Walker added a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth. Walker became the sixth Cardinals player to have 73 or more RBIs before to the All-Star break since 1955.

Andre Pallante (10-6) allowed six runs on eight hits in five innings for the Cardinals.

Up next

Brewers RHP Brandon Sproat (3-4, 5.13 ERA) faces Pirates RHP Braxton Ashcraft (9-3, 3.24 ERA) on Friday.

Cardinals RHP Kyle Leahy (7-4, 3.86 ERA) squares off against Atlanta LHP Chris Sale (9-6, 2.27 ERA) in a series opener on Friday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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