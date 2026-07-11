Brewers and Pirates rained out, setting up Saturday doubleheader

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The scheduled game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed because of rain Friday night and rescheduled for Saturday as part of a day-night doubleheader.

The first game was set for 12:05 p.m. EDT and the second at 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh All-Star Braxton Ashcraft (9-3, 3.24 ERA) was scheduled to start the opener, with rookie Bubba Chandler (3-8, 4.82) set for the second game. Milwaukee planned to start two rookies — Brandon Sproat (3-4, 5.13) in Game 1 and left-hander Shane Drohan (4-2, 2.97) in Game 2.

The game never started and was called after a delay of 1 hour, 27 minutes.

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