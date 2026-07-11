Outman’s triple keys five-run inning as Tigers win sixth straight, beating Phillies 10-2

DETROIT (AP) — James Outman hit a two-run triple during a five-run sixth inning and the Detroit Tigers won their sixth straight game, 10-2 over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

All-Star Kevin McGonigle homered for the Tigers, who are 22-12 since June 1 but still six games under .500 at 44-50.

Jack Flaherty (3-8) improved to 3-1 in his last six starts, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks in six innings, striking out six.

The Phillies’ Derek Hill hit a solo homer in the top of the third inning, but McGonigle put the Tigers in front with a two-run shot in the bottom half. McGonigle, who grew up about eight miles from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, was facing the Phillies for the first time and will head there next week for the All-Star Game.

The Phillies loaded the bases with one out in the fourth on two walks and a hit batter. Flaherty struck out Gabriel Rincones Jr. before Hill lined an RBI single to left to tie it at 2-all.

Tim Mayza (2-3) replaced Aaron Nola for the sixth and started the inning by walking Riley Greene. After Spencer Torkelson lined out, pinch-hitter Matt Vierling walked and Eduardo Valencia put the Tigers ahead 3-2 with an RBI single.

Zach McKinstry put down a sacrifice bunt, but Mayza threw wildly to first, allowing Vierling to score. Outman followed with a triple to center field to put the Tigers ahead 6-2, then came home on Mayza’s balk.

Colt Keith and Torkelson homered in the seventh to make it 10-2.

Phillies backup catcher Garrett Stubbs pitched the eighth, retiring the Tigers on four pitches. It was his 12th career pitching appearance and lowered his ERA to 13.09.

Up next

The teams continue their three-game series on Saturday, with Tigers RHP Casey Mize (4-5, 2.64 ERA) facing All-Star RHP Cristopher Sánchez (10-4, 2.62).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press