Hunter Greene strikes out 12 and allows 3 hits in 7 innings as Reds defeat Cubs 4-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hunter Greene struck out 12 and allowed three hits in seven dominant innings, Elly De La Cruz and JJ Bleday homered and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 4-0 on Friday night.

Greene (1-1) missed the first three months of the season after undergoing surgery on March 11 to remove bone chips from his right elbow. The right-hander struggled in his debut on July 4 against Baltimore, going 3 1/3 innings and tying a career high with eight earned runs allowed.

The 26-year-old Greene bounced back with one of the best outings of his five-year career, throwing 68 strikes on 93 pitches. The 12 strikeouts tied for the second-most of his career and he threw 19 first-pitch strikes to the 25 batters he faced.

Greene allowed just four baserunners, with only two reaching second base. Chicago had runners on first and second with one out in the seventh, but Nico Hoerner lined out to center and Michael Conforto struck out.

Emilio Pagán finished for his eighth save in 11 opportunities.

De La Cruz led off the fifth by lining a fastball off Cubs starter Shota Imanaga (5-8) into the stands in left-center. De La Cruz had a triple into the right-field corner and scored on Sal Stewart’s sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Spencer Steer, who had three hits, followed with an infield single before Bleday drove Jake Woodford’s cutter over the wall in center.

Cubs hitters set a season high by striking out 16 times against three Cincinnati pitchers. It was Chicago’s ninth shutout loss of the season, tied with the Giants for second-most in the majors. The Padres have 10.

Cincinnati had its sixth shutout victory.

Up next

Chicago sends right-hander Javier Assad (6-1, 4.15 ERA) to the mound while Cincinnati will go with lefty Nick Lodolo (3-2, 4.68 ERA).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer