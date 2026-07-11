Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

White Sox rookie Tristan Peters hits for the cycle, first for franchise in nearly 9 years

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Red Sox White Sox Baseball

Red Sox White Sox Baseball

Photo Icon View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Chicago White Sox center fielder Tristan Peters hit for the cycle Friday night, becoming the franchise’s first player to achieve the feat in nearly nine years.

Peters doubled in the third, singled in the fifth and hit a two-run homer in the seventh against the Athletics.

Needing a triple, he came up to bat a second time in the seventh and hit a hard grounder past first base and down the right-field line. The 26-year-old from Canada rounded second and slid headfirst into third to beat the relay throw, getting a huge ovation. He drove in three of Chicago’s eight runs in the inning, finishing 4 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored while batting ninth in a 14-1 victory.

Peters is the third major leaguer to hit for the cycle this season, joining Pete Crow-Armstrong and Bryce Harper. The last White Sox player to do it was Jose Abreu on Sept. 9, 2017.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.