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Peters hits for 1st career cycle, Burke pitches 7 strong innings as White Sox dismantle A’s 14-1

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By AP News
Athletics White Sox Baseball

Athletics White Sox Baseball

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CHICAGO (AP) — Tristan Peters had his first career cycle, Sean Burke pitched seven innings of one-run ball and the Chicago White Sox had an eight-run seventh inning to dismantle the Athletics 14-1 on Friday night.

Peters doubled in the third and had an RBI single in the fifth, then had two hits in the seventh — a two-run homer to center and an RBI triple. He became the seventh White Sox player to hit for the cycle and the first since José Abreu in 2017.

Burke (6-4) struck out nine and gave up four hits. Since June 18, he has allowed only six earned runs in 32 innings.

Former White Sox Aaron Civale (5-7) took the loss for the Athletics after surrendering four runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Tyler Soderstrom scored the Athletics’ only run in the seventh with his 14th home run of the season.

Up next

Athletics LHP Gage Jump (3-3, 3.77 ERA) was set to oppose White Sox RHP Erick Fedde (4-6, 4.34) on Saturday. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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