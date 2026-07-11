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Sonny Gray gives Red Sox solid start after travel woes and Boston beats the Mets 6-2

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By AP News
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NEW YORK (AP) — Sonny Gray shook off travel woes that led to the Red Sox making a late arrival to New York, pitching six strong innings as Boston beat the Mets 6-2 on Friday night.

The game started at 7:51 p.m. EDT, 36 minutes later than scheduled, after Gray and the Red Sox — who were grounded in Chicago for nearly 24 hours due to a pair of mechanical issues on their plane — didn’t walk into the visitor’s clubhouse at Citi Field until 5:05 p.m.

Gray (11-1) allowed one run and struck out five as the Red Sox extended their season-best winning streak to seven games. The veteran right-hander is unbeaten in his last 13 starts and has a 2.03 ERA in that span.

Tayron Guerrero worked the seventh and Garrett Whitlock wriggled out of a two-on, none-out jam in the eighth before Greg Weissert gave up a homer to Brett Baty in the ninth.

Anthony Seigler and Wilyer Abreu each hit two-run homers while Masataka Yoshida doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Red Sox.

Boston is 12-2 since June 25, when the Red Sox arrived home from Denver at near-dawn due to a mechanical malfunction on their plane.

Baty had three hits and scored on Juan Soto’s third-inning sacrifice fly. Baty is batting .342 (13 of 38) during a 10-game hitting streak — the longest of his career and the longest by a Mets player since Francisco Lindor’s 12-game run last August.

Nolan McLean (6-6) surrendered two runs and struck out seven in six innings.

Up next

The Red Sox have yet to announce their opener for Saturday, when RHP Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.68 ERA) starts for the Mets.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JERRY BEACH
Associated Press

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