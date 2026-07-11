Diamondbacks play the Dodgers leading series 1-0

Arizona Diamondbacks (47-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (61-34, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (2-1, 4.84 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (9-5, 2.49 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -285, Diamondbacks +226; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 61-34 record overall and a 31-17 record in home games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .438 slugging percentage to lead MLB.

Arizona has a 20-27 record on the road and a 47-47 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 16-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani ranks third on the Dodgers with 38 extra base hits (15 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs). Freddie Freeman is 12 for 38 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has a .262 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 19 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs. Gabriel Moreno is 15 for 38 with six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press