White Sox meet the Athletics after Peters hit for the cycle

Athletics (41-53, fourth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (48-45, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Gage Jump (3-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); White Sox: Bryan Hudson (3-2, 2.25 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -116, White Sox -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the Athletics after Tristan Peters hit for the cycle against the Athletics on Friday.

Chicago is 29-17 at home and 48-45 overall. The White Sox have gone 23-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The Athletics have a 41-53 record overall and a 22-25 record in road games. The Athletics have a 15-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The White Sox hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Vargas has 19 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs while hitting .245 for the White Sox. Colson Montgomery is 10 for 45 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Nick Kurtz is second on the Athletics with 36 extra base hits (15 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs). Jonah Heim is 8 for 38 with two home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Athletics: 1-9, .230 batting average, 7.85 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Everson Pereira: 7-Day IL (concussion), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Hays: 60-Day IL (calf), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Leasure: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Murray: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Baldwin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Vasil: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (knee), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press