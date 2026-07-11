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Angels bring 1-0 series advantage over Twins into game 2

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By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (38-57, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (46-49, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Ryan Johnson (1-4, 6.99 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (6-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -162, Angels +133; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels meet the Minnesota Twins with a 1-0 series lead.

Minnesota has a 24-25 record in home games and a 46-49 record overall. The Twins have the seventh-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .414.

Los Angeles has a 38-57 record overall and a 17-32 record in road games. Angels hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Zach Neto leads the Angels with 19 home runs while slugging .459. Jo Adell is 9 for 35 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Angels: 2-8, .243 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Mick Abel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Acton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Prielipp: 15-Day IL (finger), Marco Raya: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Anthony Banda: 15-Day IL (lat), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (forearm), David Festa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hand), Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (back), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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