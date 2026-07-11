Blue Jays visit the Padres on 3-game road win streak

Toronto Blue Jays (45-49, third in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (46-48, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage (4-4, 3.31 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Padres: Walker Buehler (5-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -121, Blue Jays -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they take on the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 25-24 record in home games and a 46-48 record overall. The Padres have a 21-37 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Toronto is 21-24 on the road and 45-49 overall. The Blue Jays have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .244.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 35 extra base hits (16 doubles and 19 home runs). Jackson Merrill is 10 for 38 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kazuma Okamoto leads the Blue Jays with 22 home runs while slugging .470. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 7 for 37 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .242 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .208 batting average, 3.31 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Padres: Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Freddy Fermin: 10-Day IL (head), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Lenyn Sosa: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Addison Barger: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Mantiply: 60-Day IL (knee), Jose Berrios: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Ponce: 60-Day IL (knee), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press