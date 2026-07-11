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Mahle gets first win since April and Schmitt hits go-ahead, 3-run homer as Giants beat Rockies 4-2

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By AP News
Rockies Giants Baseball

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SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyler Mahle won for the first time since mid-April, Casey Schmitt hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the sixth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 4-2 on Saturday.

Mahle (2-8) allowed one run, five hits and three walks over seven innings. The 31-year-old right-hander had been 0-5 in nine starts since beating the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 22. He has a 3.00 ERA in eight starts at home and an 8.45 ERA in seven road outings.

JT Brubaker finished the six-hitter for his first professional save, allowing Kyle Karros’ eighth-inning homer.

San Francisco has won 20 of its last 22 home game against Colorado and 35 of 42 since 2021.

With the score 1-1, Heliot Ramos and Luis Arraez singled off Kyle Freeland (2-8) starting the sixth and Schmitt followed with his 19th homer.

Brett Sullivan doubled starting the third and scored on a balk by Mahle. Giants manager Tony Vitello came out to argue the call and was ejected by plate umpire Lance Barksdale, the second ejection this season for the first-year skipper.

San Francisco tied the score in the fifth on doubles by Bryce Eldridge and Jesús Rodríguez.

Up next

Colorado RHP Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.46) faces San Francisco RHP Trevor McDonald (3-7, 5.46) on Sunday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By STEVE KRONER
Associated Press

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