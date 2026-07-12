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Phillies end the Tigers’ winning streak at 6 with a 4-2 victory

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By AP News
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DETROIT (AP) — Cristopher Sánchez struck out seven in seven innings, Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto doubled and the Philadelphia Phillies ended the Detroit Tigers’ six-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory Saturday night.

The Phillies are 45-25 since snapping a 10-game losing streak April 25 and have the second-highest winning percentage in that span.

Sánchez (11-4) allowed two runs on 10 hits, bouncing back from a career-worst outing against Kansas City. Jonathan Bowlan threw a hitless eighth, and Jhoan Duran had a 1-2-3 ninth for his 24th save.

Trea Turner’s sacrifice fly got the Phillies on the board in the third inning. Derek Hill prevented Zach McKinstry from driving in the tying run with a spectacular diving catch.

Realmuto had a two-run double in the fourth to extend the lead.

The Tigers got one back on Eduardo Valencia’s solo homer in the fifth.

Casey Mize (4-6) worked 5 2/3 innings for Detroit.

Up next

Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (9-1, 2.28 ERA) was set to face Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (5-4, 3.06) on Sunday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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