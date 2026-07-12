Athletics come into matchup with the White Sox on losing streak

Athletics (41-54, fourth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (49-45, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn (7-5, 3.10 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); White Sox: Noah Schultz (2-6, 6.00 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox -118, Athletics -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics, on an eight-game losing streak, play the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago is 49-45 overall and 30-17 in home games. White Sox hitters have a collective .412 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the AL.

The Athletics have a 41-54 record overall and a 22-26 record on the road. Athletics hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The White Sox have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Antonacci leads the White Sox with a .288 batting average, and has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 22 walks and 26 RBIs. Tristan Peters is 12 for 28 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with 20 home runs while slugging .477. Josh Kuroda-Grauer is 15 for 37 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by three runs

Athletics: 1-9, .213 batting average, 7.09 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Everson Pereira: 7-Day IL (concussion), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Hays: 60-Day IL (calf), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Leasure: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Murray: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Baldwin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Vasil: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Nick Kurtz: 10-Day IL (thumb), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (knee), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press