San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies play in game 4 of series

Colorado Rockies (39-58, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (40-55, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.46 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Giants: Trevor McDonald (3-7, 5.46 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -145, Rockies +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Colorado Rockies with a 2-1 series lead.

San Francisco has a 21-25 record in home games and a 40-55 record overall. Giants hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks third in the NL.

Colorado has a 17-33 record in road games and a 39-58 record overall. The Rockies have hit 109 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Rockies hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 21 doubles, seven triples and four home runs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 13 for 43 with a double, two triples, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

T.J. Rumfield has 20 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Rockies. Jake McCarthy is 13 for 38 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .266 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rockies: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (leg), Jonah Cox: 10-Day IL (oblique), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tomoyuki Sugano: 15-Day IL (back), Blas Castano: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press