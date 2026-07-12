Twins and Angels play to determine series winner

Los Angeles Angels (38-58, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (47-49, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (8-5, 3.48 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Twins: Taj Bradley (8-3, 3.67 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -139, Angels +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Minnesota has a 47-49 record overall and a 25-25 record in home games. The Twins have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .248.

Los Angeles is 38-58 overall and 17-33 in road games. The Angels have a 27-12 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks Lee has 15 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs while hitting .251 for the Twins. Josh Bell is 12 for 40 with five doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has 13 doubles, 18 home runs and 39 RBIs for the Angels. Jo Adell is 8 for 34 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Angels: 2-8, .245 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (forearm), Garrett Acton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Prielipp: 15-Day IL (finger), Marco Raya: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Anthony Banda: 15-Day IL (lat), David Festa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hand), Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press